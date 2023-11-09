Manchester City loan star Taylor Harwood-Bellis has revealed that Southampton boss Russell Martin is relentless in much the same way Vincent Kompany is.

The Cityzens’ youth academy product has been sent out on loan spells to ensure his growth through first team football in recent seasons.

The England Under-21 international joined Championship side Southampton this term and Saints have an obligation to buy the central defender if they manage to get back into the Premier League next season.

He has trained under the likes of Pep Guardiola and he played a whole season under Burnley boss Kompany last term.

The 21-year-old insisted that he was never as relentless until he trained under Kompany and stressed that Saints boss Martin is equally very persistent.

“I was surprised with how good he [Kompany] was at explaining situations and he goes into a hell of a lot of detail”, Harwood-Bellis told the Daily Echo about the Burnley boss.

“I think it is more with the mentality than the tactics, people always ask: ‘What is he like compared to Pep Guardiola?’

“It’s impossible to compare because they’re two different people who view football differently, but they have the same concepts of how they want it to look.”

“I would say that I wasn’t as relentless until I worked under Vincent and now, I am bringing it here.

“The manager [Martin] here is relentless too.”

Harwood-Bellis has started nine games under Martin this season so far and he will be looking to help Saints achieve promotion at the end of the current campaign.