Veteran broadcaster Richard Keys has insisted that the Manchester United job was always too big for Erik ten Hag and he has taken the club backwards while spending millions.

Manchester United’s Champions League campaign is in dire straits after they lost 4-3 to FC Copenhagen on Wednesday night.

They desperately need to return from Turkey with a win when they face Galatasaray in three weeks’ time with the pressure now on.

Ten Hag lashed out at the officials at FC Copenhagen for sending off Marcus Rashford for an innocuous challenge and awarding a penalty for a Harry Maguire handball.

Keys took on the Manchester United manager and stressed that he has no business criticising the referees after his side’s poor performance.

He stressed that the job was always too big for the Dutchman and he has wasted millions while taking the club backwards.

The broadcaster took to Twitter and wrote: “Ten Hag speaks as if refs aren’t allowed to give pens v Utd.

“Those days ended when Fergie left.

“This group isn’t good enough. Nor is he. It’s all too big for him. It always has been.

“He’s wasted millions and taken them backwards. Last night was a new low.”

Ten Hag has been insistent that the tide will turn in Manchester United’s favour at some point this season.