Manchester United are eying a swoop to bring in FC Porto striker Mehdi Taremi in the January transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 31-year-old forward had a terrific last season, scoring 31 times in 51 appearances for the Portuguese giants.

He has three goals and three assists to his name this season as well and there are suggestions that he could move in the winter window.

Serie A giants Inter are eyeing signing him but it has been claimed that the forward is also attracting interest from the Premier League.

According to Italian outlet InterLive.it, Manchester United are considering snapping up the Iranian in the winter window.

Erik ten Hag wants to lighten the load on young forward Rasmus Hojlund and wants to add an experienced striker to his squad.

Taremi has emerged as an option and the club are seriously considering taking him to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are claimed to be prepared to offer €10m for a forward who will be out of contract in the summer.

They are also ready to offer the striker a contract worth €4.5m per year on a three-and-a-half-year deal.