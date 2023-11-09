Barry Ferguson has credited Philippe Clement for bringing back a sense of positivity to Rangers after a period of toxicity and hostility under the previous regime.

Rangers have won four of their five games under new boss Clement and have also reached the final of the Scottish League Cup.

The Glasgow giants seem to be a more confident side under the Belgian after struggling under Michael Beale, who got sacked last month.

Ferguson admitted that going into the Scottish League Cup semi-final on Sunday he could sense a sense of positivity was back around Rangers while the mood was toxic even a few weeks back.

He stressed that the fans are again now hopeful of winning games regularly and credited Clement for bringing that sense of optimism back to the club, which is now evident in the team’s performances.

The Rangers legend said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I sensed going into the game on Sunday, there was a positive vibe about the place.

“While, take it back three or four weeks ago, it was toxic and hostile.

“You could see people were going in thinking we have got a real good chance of winning a game and that’s a way you want to feel.

“The manager has kind of brought that since he has come in and that has transferred to the players.”

Clement’s side will host Sparta Prague at home tonight before taking on Livingston on the road.