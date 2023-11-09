Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has stressed that he likes the fact that no player is guaranteed to play under Philippe Clement unless they do well in training and in games.

Clement has won four of his opening five games as Rangers manager since taking charge of the club last month.

The league form has seen an upturn both in terms of results and performances and they have also reached the final of the Scottish League Cup.

Ferguson is not expecting anything different from the team tonight against Sparta Prague as the commitment and energy in their game is coming from the confidence of winning matches.

The Rangers legend hailed the impact of Clement on the players as everyone is on their toes due to the fact that they are under pressure to do well in training in order to get a place in the team.

The former Rangers captain said on the Go Radio Football Show: “They are going to play the same way.

“The biggest thing for me is the energy and commitment and you only get that winning games of the football.

“You can see the confidence starting to build but it’s still early, he knows that. He is not getting carried away and that’s what I like about him.

“He keeps everybody on their toes, even if you are the main player or the expensive player or the best player at the club, you are not guaranteed to play unless you produce the goods in training and certainly on matchdays.”

Rangers are keen to get a win at home tonight and keep their chances of making it to the knockout rounds of the Europa League going.