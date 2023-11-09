Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expecting to take charge of Manchester United’s sporting fortunes next week as he closes in on a minority takeover of the club, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Ratcliffe and INEOS have been in talks with the Glazers over completing a deal to take control of 25 per cent of the club.

As part of the deal, the British billionaire will take charge of sporting control of the Red Devils moving forward.

His camp and the Glazers have been finalising the agreement over the last couple of weeks and get the deal over the line.

It has been claimed that the minority takeover of the club is imminent and Ratcliffe is set to take sporting control of Manchester United on Monday.

Sir Dave Brailsford will be in charge of Ratcliffe’s team and will oversee the sporting side of things at Old Trafford.

He is expected to play a significant role in the decision-making of the club’s sporting side moving forward.

A new director of football is expected to be roped in and a new CEO is also expected to be appointed.

Ratcliffe is not looking to replace Erik ten Hag at the moment but the Dutchman will need results to continue enjoying the new minority owner’s confidence.