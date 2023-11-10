Galatasaray are continuing efforts to find a replacement for Tottenham Hotspur loanee Tanguy Ndombele, with Molde midfielder Emil Breivik now under the microscope.

Ndombele has fallen out of favour with Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk, though the boss has played down talk of weight issues around the midfielder.

It is suggested that Galatasaray want to terminate Ndombele’s loan and are holding talks with Tottenham to try to find an agreement.

Galatasaray have been looking at possible replacements in a further sign they want to send Ndombele back to London and Breivik has arrived on the scene.

According to Turkish outlet Star, Galatasaray have identified Molde’s 23-year-old midfielder as a candidate to replace Ndombele in January.

Breivik has been a goalscoring presence in the Molde midfield and could be available for a move to Turkey.

The Norwegian league season is set to end in the coming weeks and Galatasaray could swoop in.

He has featured in a total of 119 games overall for the club making 46 goal contributions and it remains to be seen if he will prove to be Ndombele’s replacement.