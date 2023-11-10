Daniel Farke has stated that the Leeds United players expect honesty from him and added that they are self-critical as they have demands from themselves.

After a slow start to the season, Leeds have bounced back and climbed to third place in the Championship table.

They have managed to pick up 15 points from their last six games and Farke’s side are now eyeing an automatic promotion spot to bounce straight back to the Premier League.

Farke stated that Leeds’ players want an honest assessment of them from the Whites boss so that they can improve and he stressed that he likes the atmosphere of trust and unity in the dressing room.

The Leeds boss believes that the Whites players are buying into his methods and revealed that they are self-critical as they have set high standards for themselves.

“In order to create unity you need patience”, Farke said at a press conference.

“To create an atmosphere of truth, I like to be inside the dressing room to speak about wanting to improve.

“My feeling is my players want this honesty.

“This is quite crucial but I like an atmosphere of trust and backing.

“You can lose it pretty quickly so you have to stay awake and aware to be on it and stay focused.

“At the moment it’s an easy task because all the players are buying into it and creating an atmosphere that’s enjoyable.

“We are still self critical because we have high demands.”

Leeds are currently eight points short of second-places Ipswich Town and the Whites will be determined to go on a good run-off form to reduce that gap.