Richard Keys feels that Erik ten Hag has played a big part in Manchester United wasting money in the transfer market.

The Red Devils’ Champions League campaign is in severe danger as they have won only one of their four group stage matches and they are also sitting eighth in the Premier League.

Manchester United spent a handsome amount of cash on the likes of Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount this summer, while prior to that Ten Hag was backed to bring in stars such as Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is close to taking charge of the sporting side of Manchester United as he is set to take a 25 per cent stake at the club.

Keys insisted that the club have wasted money on bad players in the transfer market and stressed that Ten Hag played a huge part in that.

“I’m reading Sunny Jim wants an inquest into how Utd wasted £1.4b in the transfer market”, Keys wrote on his X account.

“That’s simple. They bought some really bad players – none more so than ten Hag.”

It is unclear how much more money Ten Hag will be given to spend by Manchester United in the approaching January transfer window.