Tottenham Hotspur did not include or insist on a recall clause in Joe Rodon’s loan to Leeds United in the summer, according to The Athletic.

After suffering an exodus of defenders, Leeds moved to strengthen their centre-back options by snapping up Rodon from Spurs.

The Wales international joined on loan for the season and has quickly become a key man under Daniel Farke at Elland Road.

Spurs have suffered injury issues at centre-back and have been tipped to try to bring one in during the January transfer window, but funds are tight.

Rodon might represent a realistic option for Ange Postecoglou to beef up his centre-back options if there are a lack of alternatives, especially given his form at Leeds.

Tottenham though are not in control of what happens as during the loan deal talks with Leeds they did not insist on or include a recall clause.

The Premier League side are unable to end Rodon’s loan in the January transfer window by a wave of their pen.

Farke is expecting to see Rodon stay put until the summer and Leeds are firmly in the driving seat over keeping hold of the defender into the second half of the campaign.