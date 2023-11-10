Netherlands Under-21 boss Michael Reiziger has stuck to his decision to omit Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from the national team squad ahead of the European Championship qualifying matches against Gibraltar and Sweden.

Reiziger has confirmed his young Oranje squad for the two games, with his men sitting on top of their qualifying group.

Liverpool’s summer signing Gravenberch was not on the list and it did not raise many eyebrows.

The 21-year-old had refused to join up with his national team-mates in September, insisting that he wanted to acclimatise himself to his new surroundings on Merseyside following his move.

The decision did not go down well with coach Reiziger, who insisted that the message sent out was not an appropriate one.

He was then overlooked for the squad in October for the matches against Georgia and Gibraltar and now again Reiziger has again gone without the Liverpool man.

It means that Gravenberch will have to wait until next year to have any chance of making it to the Netherlands’ Under-21 squad, with Reiziger insisting the Reds player must wait until 2024.

Gravenberch, who arrived from Bayern Munich in the summer, has notched up 12 appearances for Liverpool already making four goal contributions.