Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has lavished praise on Plymouth Argyle and insisted that his players have to be on it if they are to beat them on Saturday.

The Whites are coming into the game at Elland Road riding high on the win over table toppers Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, a result which sent out a statement of their intent.

Leeds are now sitting third in the Championship standings and are now gunning for one of the two automatic promotion spots.

They are favourites to beat Plymouth at home on Saturday, but Farke insisted that their opponents are a good side who play with a lot of freedom, courage and on the front foot.

He claimed that Plymouth were unlucky to be on the losing side when they recently played Ipswich Town, who are sitting second in the Championship standings.

The Leeds boss warned his players that they need to show motivation and be on it if they want to grab three points at home on Saturday.

Farke, asked about Plymouth, said in a press conference: “I like them a lot and I am respectful. They play with freedom.

“The game away at Ipswich in many periods and spells they were the better side; they were unlucky to lose the game and this speaks volumes.

“They play with courage and they are braced.

“We have to be spot on to be highly motivated to be successful.

“We have to be on it.”

Leeds will be looking to avoid any slip-ups and keep on consolidating their position in the table on Saturday.