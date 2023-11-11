Fixture: Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Wolves at Molineux this afternoon.

With the squad plagued by injuries, the Australian has been forced to make several changes to an otherwise settled starting eleven he used to play.

Eric Dier has been drafted into the starting eleven with Ben Davies partnering him at the heart of the defence in a makeshift backline.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has also got an opportunity to start and he will be partnered with Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr in the middle of the park.

Heung-Min Son will lead the line for Tottenham and he will have Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson on either side adding width and creativity to the team.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Giovani Lo Celso are some of the options Tottenham have on the bench today in the Black Country.

Postecoglou will hope that his Spurs side will shake off their injury problems and get back to winning ways at Wolves today.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Wolves

Vicario; Porro, Dier, Davies, Emerson; Sarr, Bissouma, Hojbjerg; Kulusevski, Son, Johnson

Substitutes: Forster, Dorrington, Phillips, Skipp, Bentancur, Lo Celso, Brya, Donley, Veliz