Former Rangers star Steven Thompson feels that Philippe Clement has turned a squad around that no one thought were good enough under Michael Beale.

Clement’s impressive start to life as Rangers manager continued on Thursday night when his side beat Sparta Prague in a big Europa League group game.

Since taking charge of the club last month, the Belgian has won five of his opening six games in all competitions and has secured a place in the Scottish League Cup final as well.

Thompson admitted that it is not hard to be impressed by Clement and the way he has turned a squad around that no one thought was good enough when Beale left the club.

He stressed that the Belgian has managed to get the best out of the players he has at his disposal without having to wait for the winter transfer window to open for a couple of new signings.

The former Rangers star said on BBC Radio Scotland: “You can’t help but be impressed with the way he comes across in interviews and the way he has managed to turn around a squad that everybody thought wouldn’t be able to be turned around.

“Really, when Michael Beale left, we were saying that the players here are not good enough; can they just get through to January and kind of survive and add to the squad?

“But he is getting the best out of the players he has there.

“He has got such an incredible will to win, you can see that when he is on the touchline.”

Rangers are due to take on strugglers Livingston in the Scottish Premiership before heading into the international break.