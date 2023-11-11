Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan has insisted that Wataru Endo has been looking off the pace and is still not ready to start in a big Premier League game for the Reds.

The Reds signed the defensive midfielder in the summer but he has only started one Premier League game thus far.

He has largely been used as a bench and squad option by Jurgen Klopp, who has preferred to play Alexis Mac Allister as the number 6 rather than the more natural Endo.

He was taken off at half time in Liverpool’s defeat at Toulouse and Whelan is certain that he would have been sent off after the break had he continued.

The former Liverpool star stressed that he has not seen enough to suggest that Endo is prepared for the intensity of a big Premier League game.

He pointed out that even the player admitted that he has struggled with the pace of the English top flight.

Whelan said on LFC TV when asked if Endo should get a start in the Premier League: “The Luton game and Toulouse game are telling me no.

“I don’t think he is ready to go into a big Premier League game at Anfield.

“He just seems to me off the pace.

“He has already said to newspapers that he has found it very quick and very difficult to play.

“On the other night, he was found wanting.

“He could have had three yellow cards in the first half, he only had one luckily and Jurgen decided to take him out of play luckily because he would have got sent off in the second half.

“He is still not there yet.”

Liverpool are due to take on Brentford at Anfield on Sunday and it remains to be seen if Endo will be given an opportunity either from the start or from the bench.