Barry Ferguson has praised Scott Wright for working hard to revive his career at Rangers after being close to leaving in the last summer transfer window.

Wright scored in Rangers’ convincing 3-1 win over Hearts that helped them reach the final of the Scottish League Cup.

The winger was expected to leave in the summer and even travelled to Turkey to hold talks over a transfer before a move failed to go through.

Ferguson admitted that at the start of the season, he would have picked out Wright to move on from Rangers as he was not expected to play much football this season.

However, the Rangers legend credited the player for working hard behind the scenes and catching the eye of new manager Philippe Clement, who has been ready to provide him with more opportunities.

The former Rangers captain said on the Go Radio Football Show: “If you asked me at the start of the season, he was one of the ones that I thought would have been surplus.

“He looked like he was going to Turkey and well, he went over to Turkey and was in discussions with a team but it never happened.

“One thing about him is that he has clearly got his head down and worked hard on the training ground.

“The new manager has come in and he clearly likes what he sees.”

Wright will be hoping to continue to convince Clement of his qualities in the coming weeks, especially with the Scottish League Cup final on the horizon.