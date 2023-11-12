Rangers boss Philippe Clement has praised Ross McCausland following his performance in the Gers’ win at Livingston and stressed he is someone who will give youngsters a chance.

McCausland has forced his way into the mix since the arrival of Clement as boss and he is a player that Rangers are desperate to keep hold of.

Clement started McCausland in Rangers’ 2-0 win away at Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday and he clocked 78 minutes before being replaced by Todd Cantwell.

The Rangers boss is an admirer of McCausland and was pleased with what he brought to the pitch at the Tony Macaroni.

Clement hailed McCausland’s mentality and promised the youngster he is a manager who will hand him opportunities.

“He’s still a young lad but with the right mentality”, Clement told Rangers TV.

“He works hard in training and is very focused, and I’m also a manager who gives chances to young players if they show the right things in training and I’ll pick the right moments to put them on or bring them in.”

Rangers are trying to lock McCausland down to a new contract and will be hoping Clement’s faith in him helps to move the dial.