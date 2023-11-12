Newcastle United cannot unilaterally recall Yankuba Minteh from his loan deal at Feyenoord in the January transfer window.

The Magpies snapped Minteh up in the summer transfer window and instantly sent him out on a season-long loan deal to Feyenoord.

It has been suggested that Newcastle are eyeing recalling Minteh from his loan in the Netherlands when the January transfer window opens.

However, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, Newcastle are unable to unilaterally end Minteh’s loan early.

For the loan to be ended in January, Feyenoord and Minteh would have to agree.

Minteh has missed recent Feyenoord outings due to injury, but has been getting a decent amount of game time in Rotterdam.

The attacker has so far enjoyed 12 outings for the Dutch club and has chipped in with three goals and a single assist.

Feyenoord may not be keen to lose Minteh’s services in January, while the player’s game time could also suffer with an early return to Newcastle.