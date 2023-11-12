Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller has admitted that he wants to see Philippe Clement start both Todd Cantwell and Tom Lawrence.

Rangers eased to a 2-0 win at Livingston on Sunday, further continuing their progress under new boss Philippe Clement.

Lawrence started in the Scottish Premiership clash at Livingston and provided an assist for Cyriel Dessers’ opener.

Lawrence was withdrawn by Clement with 12 minutes left as part of a double substitution which brought Cantwell onto the pitch.

Miller admits that he would like to see Lawrence and Cantwell in the team together as he feels it would cause opponents big trouble.

“I’d like to see Todd Cantwell and Tom Lawrence in the same Rangers team”, Miller said in the closing stages of the game on Sky Sports.

“Their movement could be a real threat.”

Clement now has the international break to plot Rangers’ resurgence and it remains to be seen if Cantwell and Lawrence will get a chance to play together in the coming weeks and months.