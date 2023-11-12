Liverpool legend Phil Thompson feels when the Reds play Crystal Palace it will be a bit of a yardstick as it is the Eagles’ game of the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side moved up to 27 points in the Premier League and into second place after seeing off Brentford 3-0 at Anfield on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah struck twice for Liverpool, while Diogo Jota then completed the rout with 16 minutes left.

Liverpool are now thinking about the busy period which will follow the international break and includes a trip to Crystal Palace in early December.

For Thompson, games away at Palace are a measuring stick for Liverpool, not least as he thinks the match is a huge one for the Eagles.

“It’s a bit of a yardstick for us, the Palace games, because it is like their game of the season”, Thompson said post match on LFC TV.

“We’ve done well there most of the times; we had a struggle last season drawing 0-0, so hopefully we will be up for that.”

Liverpool’s 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace last season ended a superb run for the Reds of eight consecutive victories at Selhurst Park.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson, a former Liverpool manager, will be desperate to turn the tables when the two meet.