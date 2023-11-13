Newcastle United are interested in signing Atalanta midfielder Ederson but the Serie A club will only consider selling him in January if they receive crazy offers.

Newcastle’s form has flatlined over the last few weeks and they have only won two of their last five Premier League games.

Injuries are biting them hard at the moment and the club are also seeking a replacement for Sandro Tonali, who will not be available before the start of next season.

The Magpies are looking at midfield options ahead of January and their eyes are again lining a raid on Serie A.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Newcastle are interested in snapping up Ederson from Atalanta in the winter window.

The 24-year-old has cemented his place in the Atalanta starting eleven this season with some impressive performances.

He has also scored four times in 12 league games this term and Newcastle are considering taking him to the North East of England in January.

His asking price in the summer was €40m but Atalanta are not looking to sell Ederson in the middle of the season.

Unless they receive crazy offers on their table, Atalanta are planning to keep Ederson at the club beyond the winter window.

The ball will be firmly in Newcastle’s court to make Atalanta an offer they cannot refuse.