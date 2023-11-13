Aidy White has insisted that Leeds United persist with Joel Piroe on the pitch despite his propensity to drift in and out of games because of his ability to score goals.

Piroe scored in Leeds’ 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday and took his tally to six goals in 16 Championship games this season.

The Dutchman was signed in the summer to add more goals to the Leeds squad and he has netted in some key games already in the ongoing campaign.

He does get criticised for losing the ball too easily at times and drifting in and out of games when he is not scoring the regular goals.

However, White stressed that Leeds signed him from Swansea in the summer because he is a proven goalscorer at Championship level.

He insisted that despite the deficiencies in his game, Daniel Farke persists with Piroe on the pitch because of his ability to find the back of the net regularly when the opportunity presents itself.

White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “He is very good, in front of the goal.

“His goal tally at Swansea showed that and probably why we signed him.

“Occasionally, he does lose the ball with his back to goal and he drifts in and out of games.

“However, he is probably on the pitch because we know he is going to put it in the back of the net.

“We just need to put him into those areas, the creative players give it to Piroe and hopefully, we get a few more goals.”

He netted 46 goals in 96 appearances for Swansea before joining Leeds United in the last window.