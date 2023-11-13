Steve Howard believes that Leicester City star Ricardo Pereira has given Enzo Maresca food for thought due to playing well in the right winger role against Middlesbrough.

The 30-year-old right-back featured in only ten games in the league for Leicester last season, but under Maresca, he has established himself as a regular in the starting line-up.

Pereira has shown his versatility by playing in different positions this season and at the weekend he put in a shift as a right winger for Leicester.

Howard stated that he liked what he saw from Pereira on Saturday and pointed out that the 30-year-old supported Kelechi Iheanacho while putting in good through balls.

The former Foxes star believes that Pereira’s performance has given Maresca something to think about regarding using the right-back in the winger role in the future again.

“I quite liked him in that role, to be honest”, Howard said on BBC Radio Leicester.

“I used to like him when he was a right-back because he used to really attack.

“He has the freedom to run on and support Iheanacho, to any odds, put good little through balls and he did.

“So he put a shift in and I thought he did really well at the end of the day.

“That gives food for thought to the manager, so you know what he can play there”.

Pereira has featured in every single game in the league, only missing the Norwich City game this season, and has captained the side on several occasions.