Southampton boss Russell Martin has insisted that forwards Ross Stewart, Adam Armstrong and Che Adams can be deployed on the pitch at the same time.

Stewart has only come back after recovering from surgery, which he went through for an injury he suffered at Sunderland.

He played his first match for Saints on Saturday in his side’s 2-1 victory against West Brom, where he replaced Adam Armstrong for the final seven minutes of the match.

Martin deployed him on the right and explained that he needed Stewart’s height and physicality to defend set pieces.

He believes that there is no reason why Armstrong, Stewart and Adams cannot be placed on the same pitch together if they find a way to make it work.

“We needed him [Stewart] on the pitch to defend set pieces for one”, Martin told the Daily Echo about deploying Stewart on the right.

“He also added energy and a target for us to hit if their press continued to be as aggressive as it was.

“I don’t see any reason why they can’t all be on the same pitch – Adam as well.

“It’s up to us to find a way to utilise them all as well as possible.”

Now Martin will be looking to ease Stewart’s way into the team and find a way to play all his frontmen together when needed.