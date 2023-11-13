Aidy White has conceded that the international break has come at the wrong time for Leeds United and could hinder their upward momentum in the Championship.

Leeds have won six of their last seven Championship games and are sitting third in the league standings at the moment.

The Yorkshire giants have emerged as credible contenders to push the current top two – Leicester City and Ipswich Town – for the automatic promotion spots at the end of the season.

However, White is concerned that the international break has come at the wrong time for Leeds and could hinder their momentum and progress.

He insisted that as a player he would have loved to continue to play the league games and keep winning in order to keep the momentum going.

White is keen to see Leeds players avoiding any injuries when they are on international duty and feels as professionals, they should find a way to pick things up from where they left off after the break.

The former Leeds star said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Sometimes it’s nice to get a little breather and hopefully get a couple of days when you can rest and get your energy levels back up.

“However, in terms of momentum, for Leeds right now, it’s probably not the best thing.

“If it was me as a player, I’d probably go right let’s play Tuesday and let’s play Saturday while we are in this rhythm and in this winning mode and mentality, let’s keep going.

“Fingers crossed and touch wood, everybody comes back from the international break healthy.

“You get a couple of niggles and injuries; it can be really disruptive.

“So, for me, if we had that momentum of games, just keep going and winning.

“The international break could just potentially hinder it, but they are professional football players, they will be raring to go and chomping at the bit when they get back as a group.”

Leeds have a trip to Rotherham scheduled after the international in a Friday night encounter on 24th November.