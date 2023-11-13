Aidy White has insisted that Leeds United have room for concern given the fact that they are running out of steam towards the end of games.

Leeds won 2-1 at home against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday but the away side pushed hard towards the end to get something out of the game after pulling one back in the final ten minutes.

The Whites are sitting third in the Championship standings and are very much in the conversation for automatic promotion this season.

White thinks that given Leeds are not looking at their best and are still sitting third in the league table, it is a great sign with definite room for improvements going forward.

However, he conceded that Leeds lost the second halves of their last two home games and that should concern them as they are clearly huffing and puffing towards the end of games.

The former Leeds star said on BBC Radio Leeds: “I see it from two sides.

“It’s a positive in the fact that we have room to improve, we are not at full capacity yet, we are not blowing away teams but yet, we are third in the league.

“However, I totally agree that we have lost both second halves of our [last two] home games 1-0.

“It does appear that we run out of a little bit of steam, whether that’s energy levels or whether it’s teams being tactically more savvy.

“I am in agreement that there is definitely room for improvement but also room for concern.”

Leeds will hope to remove some of the concerns around their game before returning from the international break.