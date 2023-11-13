Former Norwich City star Mark Walton is of the opinion that Canaries defender Danny Batth has the know-how to help people around him on the pitch and pointed out that the defender was marshalling everyone during the Cardiff City game.

Batth was a standout performer for Sunderland last season and Norwich brought in the 33-year-old centre-back to strengthen their defence.

However, Norwich boss David Wagner handed him only four first-team minutes before giving Batth his full debut on Saturday against Cardiff.

Walton was impressed with what he saw from Batth and admitted that the experienced centre-back was very competitive and dealt well with Cardiff’s aerial threats.

The ex-Canaries star believes that Batth marshalled others with his experience during the game and stressed that he is the type of player Wagner needs in his team.

“He did well”, Walton said on BBC Radio Norfolk.

“He was very competitive, especially in his aerial duels with the big centre forward.

“He looked as if he was marshalling people around him.

“It is the first time I have ever seen him and what I have seen is somebody who is well equipped with the aerial bombardment that Cardiff did and he has the know-how to help people around him.

“So actually, it makes sense that you play people of that Ilk.”

Batth helped Norwich end their six-match winless streak against Cardiff and he will be eyeing a spot in the starting line-up in their next game, against Queens Park Rangers.