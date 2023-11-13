Mark Walton believes that Norwich City’s players commitment in the win at Cardiff City showed that they have not given up on boss David Wagner.

Norwich are going through a poor run of form, which has seen them win only two games out of their last eleven and their manager, Wagner, is under pressure.

On Saturday, Norwich registered a 3-2 win over Cardiff, who were undefeated in their three games.

Walton is of the view that the Norwich players showed desire and resilience by coming back from a 2-1 deficit to win it 3-2.

And the former Norwich star insisted that the Canaries’ performance full of commitment on Saturday did not look like a side that have given up on their manager.

“For today’s performance, I can only speak on that”, Walton said on BBC Radio Norfolk.

“That was full of desire, full enthusiasm, and they showed resilience, so we have all seen teams and clubs totally adrift from the coaching staff and management, and it is almost full of apathy where you just think it is a matter of time that everybody has given up.

“I did see the exact opposite of that today, and I was pleasantly surprised by the commitment and effort shown, which can only be positive.”

Norwich will take on Queens Park Rangers after the international break and it remains to be seen whether the Cardiff game could be a turning point for the Canaries’ campaign.