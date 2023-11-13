Aidy White has claimed that the family of Liverpool linked midfielder Archie Gray will make sure he stays grounded amid the transfer talk swirling.

The 17-year-old midfielder has shot to fame this season with his performances for Leeds United both in the middle of the park and at right-back.

The teenager comes from an illustrious family steeped in Leeds history with several family members playing for the Whites and his younger brother also in the club’s academy at the moment.

Gray has also emerged as a target for Liverpool, who are claimed to be considering snaring him away from Elland Road in the next summer transfer window.

White pointed out that Gray has sensible people around him who will make sure he keeps his head despite the transfer speculation.

He is hopeful that Gray’s family will play a big role in keeping the midfielder at Leeds for the time being.

The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “He has got sensible people around him who have been in the game and had amazing careers – his family and dad.

“I spoke to his dad and he plays everything down like he has got to improve and etc; he will keep his head on his shoulders.

“With all these links cropping up, no doubt about it he will have his family around him and they will keep him grounded.

“And say, hopefully, for now, the right call is to stay here, play football and learn your trade here.”

Liverpool are believed to be prepared to pay as much as £50m to sign Gray for Leeds next summer.