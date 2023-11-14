Galatasaray have identified five replacement options in January for Tottenham Hotspur loanee Tanguy Ndombele in a further sign they want to cut short his loan.

The 26-year-old Frenchman joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan, but he has struggled to make an impact amid suggestions that the Turkish side are unhappy with his physical shape.

Ndombele has played seven times for Okan Buruk’s team this term but he has only managed to rack up 123 minutes so far.

Cimbom are looking to send Ndombele back to north London in January even though there is no option in the agreement to terminate the Frenchman’s contract early.

They appear set on wanting to end the loan as, according to Turkish broadcaster A Spor, Galatasaray have identified Aston Villa’s Youri Tielemans, Spurs’ Rodrigo Bentancur, Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot, Molde’s Emil Breivik and Bodo Glimt’s Albert Gronbaek to replace Ndombele.

Bentancur is yet to start a match under Ange Postecoglou following his injury last season and Tielemans has largely been an off-the-bench substitute for Unai Emery.

Whether Tottenham are open to taking Ndombele back early remains to be seen, but Galatasaray are firmly advanced in their planning to replace him.

They do not feel Ndombele is cutting the mustard and want to shift him out, with replacements now identified.