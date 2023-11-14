Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has emerged as Juventus’ priority target for the January window, but there is still no agreement over a potential move between the two clubs.

Hojbjerg rejected a move away from Tottenham in the summer after being unhappy with his options, but he has been a bit part player in north London this season.

Injuries mean he is likely to get more chances in the coming weeks, however he is expected to seek a move in the January transfer window.

Hojbjerg is one of the midfielders Juventus are considering snapping up in the winter window.

According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia (via Tutto Juve), Hojbjerg is in fact Juventus’ first-choice target in January.

The Serie A giants are great admirers of the Danish midfielder and are keen to take him to Turin when the window opens.

However, there is a distance between the kind of deal Juventus want to conduct and the money Tottenham want.

The north London club are still pushing to sell him for a figure of €30m, but Juventus do not want to spend such sums in January.

The Italian giants have been working to sort out a loan move but for the moment, Tottenham are not open to doing such a deal.