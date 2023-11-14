Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman has admitted that shot-stopper Bart Verbruggen’s situation is not ideal at Premier League side Brighton.

The Dutch goalkeeper joined the Premier League outfit this summer from Belgian side Anderlecht on a five-year deal, with the Seagulls beating off competition for his signature.

However, he is not Roberto De Zerbi’s clear number one to keep the Seagulls’ goal as the Dutchman has shared his appearances with Jason Steele.

The young Dutchman has started five of 12 league games and only one of Brighton’s four Europa League fixtures.

Koeman has insisted that Verbruggen plays enough to get call-ups from his national team, but he admitted that the goalkeeper’s situation is not ideal at club level.

“He plays enough, but I think his current situation is not ideal for a goalkeeper”, Koeman told a press conference about the Seagulls’ 21-year-old custodian.

“He plays enough in my opinion.

“He doesn’t play every match, but it’s enough to be in the picture.”

Now it remains to be seen if the young Dutchman will be able to impress De Zerbi enough to become his clear first choice in the upcoming months of the season.