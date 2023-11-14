Rangers boss Philippe Clement has claimed that he will not be resting during the international break and will work hard with the players who are not involved in national team duty.

Clement has not lost a game since taking charge of Rangers last month and has achieved several positive results on all fronts.

Rangers are closing in on making it to the knockout rounds of the Europa League and have also made it to the final of the Scottish League Cup this season.

They are keeping the pressure on Celtic at the top of the league table by winning all of their league games under Clement and they are expecting to run them close in the title race this term.

Clement indicated that the players who will not report for national duty will have their work cut out.

He stressed that he will not be taking any time off and will work hard over the international break to improve the team.

The Rangers boss was quoted as saying by the BBC: “We are going to work hard in the international break – there are a lot of things to do in the club.

“I’m here to work, not to have free time and enjoy life.

“My life is football.”

Rangers will return from the break with a trip to Pittodrie to take on Aberdeen in a Scottish Premiership game.