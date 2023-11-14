Dave Edwards is of the opinion that Wolves star Mario Lemina has been the club’s best player in 2023 and thinks he is someone who epitomises the Wolverhampton Wanderers fans.

The 30-year-old defensive midfielder joined Wolves in the January transfer window and since arriving, he has been a key player in the Midlands outfit’s midfield.

This season, Lemina has started eleven league games for Wolves and has scored twice in their last three games.

Edwards praised Lemina for his relentless work rate and desire on the pitch and he stressed that he has been dynamic in their midfield.

He also believes that Gabon international has been the best player for Wolves in the 2023 calendar year and added that he is the perfect player for the fans.

“We are not far away from a calendar year since Mario Lemina came to the football club”, Edwards wrote in his Express & Star column.

“I think he has been Wolves’ best player in 2023 – there is no doubt in my mind about that.

“It is a bit like Gary O’Neil when I say he epitomises what Wolves fans want and I think he is a perfect player for them.

“Everything about the way he plays, especially with Wolves playing a two-man midfield, you have to be really dynamic.

“He is the constant in there, he has a tremendous work-rate, desire and he gets around the pitch so well.”

Wolves are currently in 12th place in the league table and it remains to be seen whether Lemina will be able to help the Midlands outfit finish in the top half of the table this season.