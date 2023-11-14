John Aldridge is of the view that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side have the steel needed to take on Manchester City, but warned them that they cannot let the Sky Blues take an early lead.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last five games and they are second in the Premier League table with 27 points from 12 games, just one point short of league leaders Manchester City.

After the international break, Klopp will take his Liverpool side to the Etihad Stadium to lock horns with Pep Guardiola’s Sky Blues.

Aldridge warned Liverpool that they cannot let Manchester City take the lead in the game, as Guardiola’s side are good at hurting teams who are chasing the game.

However, Aldridge believes that the current Liverpool team have the steel to take on the Sky Blues and advised the Reds to defend for each other and make the best of the chances coming their way.

“You just can’t let them take the lead and be in a position where you’re chasing the game because that’s where City can hurt you.

“We’ve seen that so many times over the years since Pep Guardiola has been in the Premier League”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“It will be tough, I have no doubts about that, but we will have to dig in like we did against Newcastle earlier in the season, down to 10 men.

“Even a few weeks later at Tottenham, when we went down to nine men, it’s all about having that steel, backing yourself to get the job done.

“We know this Liverpool team have got that in abundance; to defend for each other at every possible point in the game and be ready to take your chances when they fall our way.”

Manchester City have won their last two fixtures against Liverpool and Klopp’s side will be determined to snatch three points from the Citizens to go top of the table.