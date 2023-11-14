Former Championship star Adrian Clarke believes that Ruben Selles made a terrible career decision to become Reading manager in the summer.

Selles was in charge of Southampton in the latter half of last season and made his mark despite the Saints getting relegated from the Premier League.

The Spaniard was not considered for the permanent job at St. Mary’s and he took up an offer from League One club Reading in June.

His time at Reading has been nothing less than a disaster with on and off-field problems, especially with an unpopular owner in Dai Yongge.

Clarke stressed that Selles made an awful decision to move to Reading and is still not sure why he did that after leaving Southampton.

He stressed that the Spaniard’s reputation will have a black mark from his time at Reading.

The former Championship star said on the What The EFL Podcast: “Ruben Selles made an absolute schoolboy error going there.

“I don’t know what he was thinking.

“He was in the Premier League, managing Southampton; he didn’t keep them up but at times, he was quite impressive.

“Why did he go to Reading?

“His reputation will be sullied no doubt about that.”

Reading gave up a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at Shrewsbury Town over the weekend and are dangerously at risk of relegation into League Two.