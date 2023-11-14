Adrian Clarke has admitted that Wrexham seem to have recovered from their crazy start to the season and are going along well in League Two this term.

The Welsh club have had a Hollywood story since getting celebrity American owners and got promoted to League Two for the first time in 15 years last season.

Their start on their return to EFL was a rollercoaster but since then Wrexham have stabilised and are sitting second in League Two.

Clarke is happy to see Wrexham playing consistently again and stressed that they are not just a long-ball team but can mix it up with their football.

The former EFL star pointed out that the Welsh side have become very consistent in the last ten games and have massively improved defensively since the start of the season.

Clarke said on the What The EFL Podcast: “They are ticking along beautifully.

“They don’t need the ball; they have a bit of it and I think they average under 48 per cent but they are not possession-based.

“They are really well organised in that 3-5-2 and I think they have a balanced style of play; it’s not just long passes and they can keep it as well.

“After that wild crazy start to the season, they are sensible now, aren’t they?

“They have had ten games since the start of October, they are unbeaten in all ten of them and they have only conceded six goals during the run.

“When you consider that they conceded five in the opening game, that’s some improvement from Wrexham.

“I imagine they are thrilled with Phil Parkinson and the job he is doing.”

Wrexham have an away game on Saturday when they will take on Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium.