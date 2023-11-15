Portsmouth star Paddy Lane has revealed that Gavin Whyte is superb in training and is confident the fans will soon see him turn on the style.

The 27-year-old winger joined Portsmouth from Championship outfit Cardiff City on a free transfer this summer.

Whyte started the first eight league games for Portsmouth, but then lost his spot in the starting line-up, failing to impress John Mousinho.

Lane, who has had an impressive start to his career at Portsmouth, stated that Whyte is brilliant on the training ground and added that everyone in Pompey squad believes in his quality.

The Portsmouth forward thinks that the winger will be flying once he gets his first goal and a few assists and he is confident that supporters will soon see his quality on the pitch.

“Gav’s superb in training, at Pompey we see him every single day and all the lads believe in him”, Lane told the News.

“We see his quality and it won’t be that long at all before the supporters see it for themselves.

“He’s brilliant every day at the training ground, once he gets a goal and assists then he will be flying.”

Whyte has featured 17 times for Portsmouth this season so far and he has managed to register one assist in the process.