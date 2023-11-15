Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has refused to rule out a return to Sporting Lisbon in the future amid his continuing desire to head back to Portugal.

The 29-year-old defender came through the academy ranks of Sporting Lisbon and played 32 games for their senior team.

Dier signed for Tottenham in 2014 and the centre-back has featured in more than 350 games for Spurs.

The Tottenham star’s contract is set to expire at the end of June and Dier is widely expected to end his association with the north London club when it does.

A return to Sporting Lisbon is something which has been floated and Dier cannot rule it out, admitting Portugal remains his home.

“To come back and play here, you never know, I can’t say”, Dier was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“Sporting is my club, it will always be my club, it’s where I spent 12 years.

“Portugal as well for me is my home.

“I’m 29 so I hope I have a lot of years left to play.

“I’m still young.

“Football is my priority.”

Dier has fallen down the pecking order under new Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, but injuries have handed him a chance to make his mark over the coming weeks.