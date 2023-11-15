Matt Piper has admitted that Leicester City creating a lot of chances while failing to put them away properly is concerning for the team.

Leicester have had an impressive start to the season under Enzo Maresca, as they find themselves on the top of the Championship table going into the international break.

However, Leicester’s form has taken a dip as they have suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of Leeds United and Middlesbrough, respectively.

Piper admits that it will take time for Leicester to properly implement Maresca’s tactics on the field and believes that it will be around the Christmas period when the Foxes will start displaying their best performances.

The ex-Foxes star, however, admits that Leicester’s failure to take the chances they have created in their recent games is a point of concern.

“It is going to take time”, Piper said on BBC Radio Leicester.

“We have said that you are not going to see the best of this team until up and around Christmas, not beyond that.

“For them all to gel together and really understand his tactics and to play the best football on a consistent basis through 90 minutes, but when you are creating chances and you are not putting them away, of course it is going to be a little bit concerning.”

Leicester will be back in action after the international break when they host Watford at the King Power Stadium.