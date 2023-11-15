England Under-21s boss Lee Carsley believes that Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton is a player who naturally has a defensive side to him.

The 21-year-old Liverpool academy product turned heads with his performances for Blackburn Rovers during a loan spell last season.

Liverpool sent Morton out on loan once again, to Hull City, this summer and the defensive midfielder has established himself as a regular in Liam Rosenior’s Tigers team.

Morton’s performances for Hull have earned him a call-up from the England Under-21 side and Carsley admitted that the Liverpool player is highly rated by his national team set-up.

Carsley pointed out that Morton is different from other players in his position as he is a defensively minded player.

“Tyler’s a player that we know all about”, Carsley was quoted as saying by Hull Live.

“We had him involved with us last campaign.

“He’s a player we rate highly.

“It’s a difficult squad to get into and stay in.

“I think he’s a bit different to any other kind of players that we’ve got in terms of he’s a bit more defensively natural in that position.”

England Under-21s will take on Serbia and Northern Ireland during the international break and Morton will be eyeing a spot in Carsley’s starting line-up for those games.

Liverpool and Hull meanwhile will be hoping he avoids injury.