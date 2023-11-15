Former top-flight star Robbie Savage has insisted that young Liverpool goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga is going to have a great footballing career because of his resilient character.

Pitaluga started his career in Brazil with Fluminense before the Premier League outfit signed him in 2020.

The Brazilian is yet to be anywhere near the first team at Liverpool, but he has played six matches this season for the Reds Under-21 side in the Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy.

Last year, Pitaluga was sent out on a loan to play at eighth-tier English club Macclesfield Town, but he returned early due to a knee injury which ruled him out for three months.

The Silkmen’s director of football, Savage, admitted that the young custodian has a knack for learning, combined with great physical and communication attributes.

He tipped Pitaluga to have a very good footballing career and insisted that his resilient character is going to help him in it.

“He’s got all the physical attributes, the size, he’s a good communicator, and he’s willing to learn, which is a good thing”, Savage told the Liverpool Echo about the 20-year-old Reds shot-stopper.

“One of the things that I loved about Marcelo was that it wasn’t, ‘look at me, I’m from Liverpool’, he was one of the lads.

“To the point where we had one of our forwards, Andy Owens – again, what a great guy – Marcelo would travel in Andy Owens’ work van.

“It was brilliant and he embraced it.

“Marcelo will go on to have a great career because he’s got that resilience and it wasn’t beneath him – that’s what I loved.”

Now it remains to be seen if the Reds will send him out on a loan spell in January to gain first-team experience or if he will continue to learn in the club’s academy for the rest of the season.