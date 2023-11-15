Liverpool are not looking at Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup, despite having been credited with an interest in the player, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Jurgen Klopp completely changed the look of his Reds’ midfield in the summer after the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and James Milner left the club.

Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch were brought in to rebuild the Reds’ engine room.

However, experienced Thiago Alcantara is yet to make a return following his injury issues and the likes of Gravenberch and Curtis Jones have also suffered minor injuries recently.

It has been suggested recently that the Reds are looking to strengthen the engine room in January and Genoa’s Frendrup is a target.

However, Liverpool are not currently looking at Frendrup for a swoop in the winter transfer window.

The 22-year-old Dane is primarily a defensive midfielder but he can also play on either side of the pitch.

Frendrup has provided four assists in 14 appearances for the Serie A side this term and it remains to be seen if the Reds will show any interest in the Dane in January.