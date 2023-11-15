Southampton star Che Adams is of the view that the Saints have taken the right steps to get back into the Premier League this season.

The 27-year-old centre-forward led Southampton’s forward line last season and scored five goals but failed to help Saints avoid relegation.

This season, the club brought in Russell Martin and despite a difficult start, Southampton have managed to turn the situation around to climb up to fourth place in the Championship table.

Adams pointed out that Southampton have gone through several changes in their management and also with their squad.

The Saints star stressed that Southampton are a club that belong in the Premier League and thinks that they have taken the right steps to get back there.

“There has been a lot of change over the summer with the staff and players”, Adams told the Daily Telegraph.

“I think the club has definitely taken the right steps in moving forward and pushing on and getting back to the Premier League where everyone knows we should be.

“Hopefully we will be there.”

Adams has featured 13 times for Southampton this season and has scored three goals, while assisting two.

He was a target for several Premier League clubs in the summer, but stayed put.