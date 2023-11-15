Richard Keys has urged fans not to be too harsh on Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur team as he insists they were never going to be title contenders.

Following an impressive start to their Premier League campaign wherein they managed to stay on top of the pile for the first ten games, the Lilywhites have suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of Chelsea and Wolves, respectively.

Those two results have seen them fall down to fourth spot in the table, behind leaders Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Keys believes that it would be wrong to be too harsh on Tottenham after their two defeats as in his view they were never really the title contenders.

Finishing in the top four would be good enough for Postecoglou’s team this term, the 66-year-old insists.

“It wasn’t a good week for Tottenham was it? All of a sudden there are allegations flying about that they’re Spursy again”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“But let’s not be too harsh.

“They were never going to stay top, nor mount a serious title challenge, but they should be good enough to compete for the top four.

“They’ve been good to watch so far and I think we’ve all enjoyed Postacoglu’s style of play – but he was naive – bordering on reckless v Chelsea.

“It was madness to play with that high line believing he could win it with nine.

“The only way they were likely to have got anything out of the game was to sit deep – try and nick a point – and who knows how valuable that point might have been come the end of the season?

“Lesson learned I hope.”

Tottenham play their next match against an in-form Aston Villa side following the international break on 26th November.