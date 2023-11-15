Paul Onuachu’s Trabzonspor team-mate Jens Stryger Larsen has hailed the Southampton loan star for the impact he has made in Turkey.

Onuachu joined Southampton in the Premier League in January, but struggled to find favour and regular game time as the side slipped down to the Championship.

The Nigeria international joined Turkish outfit Trabzonspor on a season-long loan deal in the summer as he looked to find his goalscoring boots once again.

He has scored six goals in his first eight matches this season and one of them was against rivals Fenerbahce, something which further raised his standing with Trabzonspor fans.

Stryger Larsen stressed that Onuachu has got much better compared to the player he saw up close in Denmark at the start of his career and admits Trabzonspor are delighted with him.

“He’s off to a really good start”, the 32-year-old Dane was quoted as saying by Danish outlet bold.dk.

“From when I saw him play at Midtjylland until now, he has really developed as a footballer.

“He has done really well for us, so we are very happy with him.

“He is more athletic than when he was young and of course still had a lot to learn.”

Saints will be keeping a close eye on Onuachu’s performances and it remains to be seen if Onuachu will be returning to England following his loan spell with Trabzonspor.