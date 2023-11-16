Leeds United star Patrick Bamford has revealed that Joe Gelhardt is the main youngster in the Whites squad who is always looking to learn from the experienced forwards and is sure it will benefit him.

The 21-year-old centre forward is highly rated at Elland Road and has made 48 senior appearances for Leeds.

Gelhardt has featured five times so far this season in the league and he is currently out on the sidelines due to an injury.

Bamford revealed that when he was young, he used to ask experienced players for tips and stated that the Leeds youngster is the main one in the squad who always wants to learn.

The 30-year-old also stated that his willingness to learn from his seniors will help Gelhardt massively in the long term.

“There is one, Joffy; he is called Joe, but Joffy Gelhardt”, Bamford said on the My Mate’s a Footballer podcast.

“When I was younger, I liked being able to ask more experienced players or strikers who had been around and obviously achieved a lot, like little tips, where they could help me and stuff.

“And Joffy is the only one, or since I have been at Leeds, really, who has been like he wants to learn all the time.

“He is always looking for tips and while it might not be the next year or two years, that kind of makes him grow massively or helps him in the short term.

“I think in the long-term, definitely.”

Gelhardt is currently down the pecking order under Daniel Farke and he could be allowed to depart the club on a fresh loan in the new year.