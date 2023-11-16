Belgium boss Domenico Tedesco has revealed his view that Burnley’s Ameen Al-Dakhil is one of the fastest centre-backs in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old defender joined Vincent Kompany’s team in January from Belgian side Sint-Truiden on a three- and half-year contract.

The Clarets are struggling in the top flight but Kompany has shown his trust in Al-Dakhil with ten league starts so far.

Tedesco is of the view that Al-Dakhil has very good pace and he can make up for his positional and defensive mistake due to his speed.

The Belgian manager believes that Al-Dakhil is one of the fastest central defenders in the Premier League.

“Al-Dakhil was very good”, Tedesco was quoted as saying by Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad when asked about the Clarets defender’s display for Belgium.

“He is a fast player; he is in the top three fastest defenders in the Premier League.

“That is why he can absorb incorrect positional play on his part well.

“He is so fast that he can correct mistakes.”

Al-Dakhil missed the Clarets’ last two matches due to an injury and Kompany opted for Dara O’Shea and Jordan Beyer in the central defender roles.

Now it remains to be seen if he will be back in the team when they host West Ham in the league on 25th November.