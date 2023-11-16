Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is one of the names on Barcelona’s shortlist of targets for the next summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Catalunya.

Guimaraes has emerged as a cult hero at Newcastle since joining the club in January 2022 and is one of the most important players in Eddie Howe’s squad.

He is the heart of Newcastle’s midfield and is seen as one of the key figures behind the scenes as well.

His performances in the Premier League have piqued the interest of some of the biggest clubs in Europe as well.

There has already been talk of Real Madrid being interested in him and according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, he is also on Barcelona’s radar.

The Catalan giants want to bring in a number 6 next summer and are scouring the market for options.

They are said to have compiled a shortlist of targets where Guimaraes’ name features prominently.

Newcastle do not want to lose him and could slap an asking price north of the €100m mark to discourage his suitors.

Barcelona could consider offering players to Newcastle to bring them to the negotiating table and lower the asking price.