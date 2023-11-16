Former Manchester City midfielder Michael Brown believes Liverpool are again rivals of the Cityzens for the Premier League title, but will face their biggest test at the Etihad after the international break.

The Reds’ first match post the international break will be against defending champions and league leaders Manchester City at the Etihad on 25th November.

It will be a crunch game between the top two sides in the league and former Manchester City man Brown expects it to be a “brilliant” one.

According to the Cityzens academy graduate, Liverpool are going about their business without producing anything special.

Brown thinks Liverpool could get a result at the Etihad against his former club, but is not yet sold on their midfield.

Handling that midfield challenge will be the biggest thing for the visitors when they head to the Etihad the following Saturday, Brown insists.

“You have to look and say Liverpool are real title contenders this season and very close to Manchester City”, Brown told the BBC.

“I believe they can get a result.

“They’ve been unfortunate in a couple of their results, they’ve just chipped away nicely, getting the job done with nothing really special.

“That midfield area still needs to improve, but how are they going to get on against this Manchester City team?

“That is the biggest test.”

Just one point separates the two teams at the top of the league table at the moment and a win for Liverpool would help them topple Pep Guardiola’s team.